Barr shortchanging us

While it was admirable for Rep. Andy Barr to host a forum in Mt. Sterling, he should have known that anxieties about repealing the Affordable Care Act would draw folks from the rest of his district. Barr might not worry about losing his health insurance, but many of us are worried about losing ours.
I feel bad for the folks in Mt. Sterling who lost their question time to people from outside the county, and for those from elsewhere in the district who couldn’t be there because of the workday timing. And while Barr talked up his constituent services, he ended the meeting with many hands still in the air.
Holding so few town halls seems a disservice to his constituency. Engaging a whole district can be time-consuming, especially when you have to hustle for the next campaign. And since Barr is busy with two more Washington fund-raising events in February ($1,000 a person), perhaps he can make more time in March to listen to his constituents directly.
I want to live in a representative democracy where politicians make time for input from all of their constituents. It is clear we have a long way to go before we get there.
Richard Young
Lexington
Comments