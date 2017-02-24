Letters to the Editor

February 24, 2017 8:22 PM

Americans first

The Feb. 1 article about the rally for refugees made me sick.

In Boone County recently, a family of five — two adults and three children — were found living in a tent in the woods. Police officers took them to a hotel and paid for them to stay there a week and bought groceries for them. This is Americans helping Americans, as it should be; not Americans helping refugees who may be terrorists.

Also, God bless the police officers who helped that family. Our people come first, not refugees.

Leonard Finn

Lexington

