Baffled by Bourbon grand jury’s decision in bicyclist’s death

1:43 DeMarcus Cousins: 'I'm in a good place. I learn from my mistakes.' Pause

1:39 DeMarcus Cousins' goodbye: 'I still got love for the city, I still got love for the fans'

1:52 Historic coal town celebrating 100th birthday

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire

3:36 Trump supporter called 'Biscuit' tells McConnell protesters to 'quit hating'

0:34 John Calipari: Florida still good without Egbunu

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

1:07 John Calipari says now is time to have fun

2:19 John Calipari: Both teams have something to lose