Politicians should care about the born and unborn

In the Feb. 12 Herald Leader, cartoonist Joel Pett observes that the pro-life movement sometimes comes up short; willing to protect the unborn child but reluctant to do what is necessary to protect the child after birth. He may have a point.
However, the pro-choice alternative is even worse. It’s supporters argue that the better way to protect a child from a cruel, unjust and violent life is to kill the child while it is still in the womb.
There is a tendency for conservative politicians to care deeply about people before they are born but not so much afterward. Liberal politicians tend to care deeply about people after they are born but not so much before. What we really need are politicians who care about people. Period.
Delmar E. Searls
Wilmore
