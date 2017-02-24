Give Trump a chance

I couldn’t agree more with a recent letter that it is past time for people to quit complaining and be supportive of President Donald Trump. He won the election, and it is time to move on to something else and give him a chance to do his job.
He has been doing exactly what he said he would do while campaigning. If we survived eight years with Barack Obama in office, we can certainly do OK with Trump.
Now if we can shut the mouths of Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar on “The View” that would be a blessing.
By the way, I am a Democrat who chose to vote differently this year.
Barbara Coleman
Lexingon
