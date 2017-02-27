Stop Lexington’s infill overfill

The Jan. 31 commentary stating that the smart-growth strategy is working failed to say for whom it was working. Yes, slowing urban sprawl has merit and some success, and we don’t want to look like Detroit or Louisville. We do have world-class landscapes around us, and they should be protected.
But the second purpose of the 1958 Urban Services Boundary was to direct development inside the urban area. That has been, and continues to be, an unmitigated disaster.
We now have near gridlock at multiple times during the day. Sitting through multiple light changes while cars idle and pollute our air hardly adds to our quality of life.
The boundary also has degraded our major out-of-town arteries with infill overload. Hundreds of new multi-story vinyl apartments on Harrodsburg and Nicholasville roads are eyesores and do nothing to maintain Lexington’s quality of life. Has nothing been learned from the Nicholasville Road or Hamburg Place problems? Where is the “smart growth”?
The Planning Commission’s rubber stamping developers’ requests over communities that don’t want an “overfill of infill” does not promote a vibrant city, healthy neighborhoods and green spaces. The Squires Road debacle illustrates the mess they are causing.
Arlin Marsh
Lexington
