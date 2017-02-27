Give up on Peoples Bank job

To the dedicated, well-meaning people who continue to attempt the relocation of the Peoples Bank Building, please give it up. The building does not want to be moved. I can tell you as a contractor who has moved buildings larger than that one, the construction of that building does not lend itself to being moved successfully or cost effectively.
And aside from the debatable architectural significance, the business plan for it's use is highly improbable. Leave the parties and the weddings to the hotels, full-time caterers and restaurants who have ongoing operations to handle this. The Lexington Center needs to use that prime property for a viable enterprise.
Tom Padgett
Lexington
Comments