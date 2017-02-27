Richmond Road traffic light urgent

I am one of thousands Lake Park Road residents. Along the road are large apartments, condo complexes, a hotel and a car business. Lake Park is off Richmond Road, across from Southland Christian Church, Lexington’s new senior center, McDonald’s and several other businesses. This busy complex is almost inaccessible to Lake Park residents because turning left is difficult most of the time.
A traffic light is needed at Lake Park and Richmond Road. City bus service also is needed. There is a city bus stop across Richmond Road, a busy four-lane road without a crosswalk or stop light to let us get to that bus stop. There is school bus service on Lake Park, and so city buses would have no problem navigating it.
Jan Jennings
Lexington
