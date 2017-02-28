Democracy respects losers

To paraphrase what Sen. Mitch McConnell said to one of his handpicked audiences recently: The winners of elections in the United States get to do whatever they want, and the losers are out of luck.
So McConnell is saying that he represents only those who voted for him. Hardly a definition of democracy.
In McConnell’s world, it is winner take all. There is no room for compromise. The ideas of those who lose an election and the people whom they represent don’t matter.
The folks McConnell does not represent pay taxes (which pay his salary) and yet they receive no representation from him. Taxation without representation is one of the reasons our forefathers rebelled and started this country.
Maybe McConnell needs to go back to school and learn about the foundation of our country and what democracy means.
Stephen Dutschke
Louisville
