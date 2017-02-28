Am I a radical, senator?

Sen. Mitch McConnell recently characterized people protesting the Trump administration and the GOP’s failure to thoroughly and publicly investigate its ties to Russia as “left-wing radicals.”
I am a 53-year-old white woman. I am a lawyer. I have two cats. I knit. I am divorced, but I have two very dear stepsons of whom I am exceedingly proud. My friends are mostly white, but some are Latina. My parents were Republicans. I grew up in Union, back when it was pastureland. I have lived in Cynthiana, Paintsville, Frankfort and Lexington since leaving Northern Kentucky. I went to college and law school in Kentucky.
Does any of that make me a radical? Or is it simply that I am vocally opposing the cover-up of the Trump administration’s Russian ties and its connection to white supremacists? Does objection to treason make me a radical? Does objection to systemic, government-endorsed racism make me a radical? Does exercising my First Amendment rights make me a radical?
When McConnell marginalizes his constituents, he is effectively saying that we are merely pawns in his game; that he does not and has never served us; that he does not, in fact, endorse the Constitution that he took an oath to uphold and protect.
McConnell should reconsider his contemptuous dismissal of citizens exercising their democratic rights.
Kimberly Colley
Lexington
