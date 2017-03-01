Right to bear arms

Senate Bill 7 seeks to remove all permit and training requirements to carry concealed weapons under the guise of sticking to what the Second Amendment says.
Apparently the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Albert Robinson, and its supporters care nothing for the Kentucky constitution, which since at least 1850 has secured the rights of individuals “to bear arms in defense of themselves and of the State, subject to the power of the General Assembly to enact laws to prevent persons from carrying concealed weapons.”
Today’s high-powered, large-capacity, semi-automatic pistols are hardly less of a threat to public safety than the percussion cap, muzzle-loading, manual hammer revolvers that were in vogue when this language was added in 1850.
More than 160 years ago, this issue was important enough for the delegates to include it in the Kentucky constitution. Today’s elected officials would be foolish to ignore our history in their appeal to half-understandings of the rights our constitutions preserve.
William H. Adams II
Lexington
