What does “Make America great again” mean? When did we start or stop being great? In whose view? Is this the view of the 320 million people who live in the United States? Or the rest of the world’s 7 billion people?
We all came here as immigrants because of our hopes and dreams of freedom. The Declaration of Independence says, “We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by the Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
Where are we 240 years after the blueprint? One example of progress is that women became eligible to vote in 1919. But the Rev. Martin Luther King’s 1963 dream remains a dream to many.
Didn’t the world celebrate President Ronald Reagan’s “Tear Down That Wall” speech in 1987? Shouldn’t we continue to ensure that unalienable rights, equality, peace and freedoms are not just in America but around the world? After all, men and women have given their lives to defend these very freedoms.
Do we need to build more walls or should we tear down those that divide us? Should our motto be “divide and conquer” or “united we stand”?
Bobby Woods
Georgetown
