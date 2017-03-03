Wall won’t keep Zika out

I’m elated that we’ve finally found the money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. I have felt for years a sense of deep insecurity, as I have not prospered, and have looked externally for causes that may be the root of my misfortune. Mexico and, at times, China, have served as excellent targets of my insecurity and anger.
When President Barack Obama and his cronies were begging for funding to clean up the water crisis in Flint, Mich., and whimpering to Republicans to provide funding for a Zika vaccine, Republicans rightly said there wasn’t money. “Gotta cut the budget,” said the noble stewards of the federal wallet.
Now that Republicans control the government, they’ve discovered tens of billions of dollars that can be spent on long-needed necessities. No item is more pressing than erecting the wall, effectively solving economic, cultural and self-esteem issues in the American psyche. Shame that we didn’t have the $15 billion available when people in Flint were being poisoned slowly with lead; maybe we could have put some of that $15 billion toward Zika vaccine research.
Ryan Faulkner
Ashland
