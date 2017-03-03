Immigrants seek opportunity

As long as local businesses can hire, without penalty, from the supply of illegal Hispanic immigrants, they will do so. Just visit a new house in the framing stage, an older house being reroofed or a landscaping job; then check out the businesses along Alexandria Drive. You will see Hispanics going about the daily activities of earning a living.
President Donald Trump’s proposed wall may slow this human flow but it will not stop it, for determination is a product of despair.
They are here because this is where the money is, money that’s needed back home in some village in Mexico or Central America. If you engage them, you will find some who’ve only been here a few months, others have worked here for over a decade and are well established.
The rule of thumb among the newly arrived is they earn at least four times here per day as back home.
Jim Wells
Lexington
