Give Trump a chance

He said what he meant and obviously he meant what he said. President Donald Trump was elected to do exactly what he’s trying to do. No amount of protesting, liberal whining or one-sided media reporting should undo what voters sent Trump to Washington to do.
He won; they lost. Get over it and try to find a better candidate to run against him in four years. Given the shape of the Democratic Party, their warped ideals and underhanded way of doing business, I say good luck.
Trump beat the Democrats, the media and most of the Republican Party to become president. Let him try to fix former President Barack Obama’s mess and see what happens.
Brian Moore
Lexington
