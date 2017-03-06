Courage demanded

The sitting president is desperately insecure, vindictive, a serial fabulist with a seventh-grade vocabulary. One would expect Congress, with its 20 percent approval rating, to embrace the opportunity to display statesmanship; the country has too long tolerated petty politicians.
When will Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan and responsible Republicans man up? President Donald Trump’s relentless degradation of the country is exhausting, and Congress procrastinates at the expense of the country and its members’ political peril.
Courage and leadership are in high demand.
Jeffry Morris
Lexington
