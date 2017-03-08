Quit whining, losers

There is an old saying that once the horse is out of the barn, there’s no locking the gate. The Democrats sat around for eight years and forgot to lock the gate. Now we have a president getting people back to work, and he has a backbone. It kills President Donald Trump’s opponents to see everything taking shape to make America great again.
Why don’t they quit whining and see America grow? Trump doesn’t need help from a bunch of losers. They should quit picketing and causing trouble. They should be put in jail.
Trump is trying to keep America safe. Unlike his predecessor, Trump isn’t bowing down to any of the people who hate America.
It’s sickening that every time I turn on the TV, it shows a bunch of picketing, screaming protesters. The news stations should not even show this.
The election is over. Trump is president and he did more in a week than former President Barack Obama did in eight years, so stop the stupidity.
Bobby N. Osborne
Allen
Comments