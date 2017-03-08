Embarrassment in chief

Let’s all send President Donald Trump a letter at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, D.C. 20500.
Tell him to grow up. Stop whining, blaming the media or anyone else, and stop boasting about how great he is. Tell him: “You’re the president. You’ve hired all these counselors and advisers. Why are they not helping you grow up and stop behaving like a narcissistic middle-schooler? I’m embarrassed for you and completely disgusted by your inappropriate, offensive behavior. Get some therapy, please. This is getting old already, and you’ve been president for a few weeks.”
Elizabeth Wallen
Springfield
