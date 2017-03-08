Wall is futile

Philosopher George Santayana wrote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
After World War I, the French built the Maginot Line to prevent Germany from invading. When the Germans did attack, they arrived from north of the Maginot Line, defeated the French and British, and forced the British to evacuate mainland Europe at Dunkirk.
Where are the data indicating that the wall at our border with Mexico will eliminate or even reduce the number of illegal immigrants coming here? It might be a little more cumbersome by water, but alternative routes include three states with Gulf of Mexico frontage and a bunch of others with Atlantic Ocean frontage, (Florida has both) and three states with Pacific Ocean frontage. And then by land, there’s the Canadian border.
While President Donald Trump is at it, he should be sure to save money by cutting the Coast Guard budget.
John C. Wolff Jr.
Lexington
