Trump joins ranks of dictators

By handpicking who he will allow at press conferences, President Donald Trump has joined the ranks of other dictators who replaced the press with what amounts to propaganda ministries: Hitler, Stalin, the North Korean dynasty, the U.S.S.R. He will broach no criticism and demands only those who will parrot his lies.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer delivered an Orwellian threat that instantly abrogates the First Amendment by chillingly declaring that the Trump administration will hold the press accountable after he spewed ridiculously self-evident lies.
What remains to be seen is how many news outlets will have the courage not to give in to the demands of this regime, which outlets will maintain the integrity to not fold into the solipsism of deceit under the weight of threats. It is my hope that none will capitulate to this Orwellian demand. Those that do will hold no credibility or value monetarily or ethically.
Deception is destruction of democracy.
Robert Moreland
Lexington
