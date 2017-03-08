Letters to the Editor

March 8, 2017 7:05 PM

Speak up now

To quote Martin Niemuller, an outspoken critic of Adolf Hitler: “First they came for the socialists and I did not speak out; I was not a socialist. Then they came for the Trade Unionists and I did not speak out; I was not a Trade Unionist. Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out; I was not a Jew. Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.”

Who will speak for the Muslims in our country? Who will speak for the immigrants? Who will speak for those who oppose President Donald Trump?

Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it.

Cheryl Keenan

Lexington

