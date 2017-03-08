Ashley Judd’s profanity won’t stop rebuilding of America

Despite the profane rantings of Ashley Judd at the women’s march in January, the work of building up America again will continue.
It’s almost a given that she and Madonna and other far-left nuts will never understand that a secure border protects all races and ethnic groups; that all lives matter, even the unborn; and that putting America first is simply patriotic, not xenophobic.
Hollywood socialists, front and center on the protest march, have shown themselves far cruder than President Donald Trump and quickly exposed the Democratic Party for an intolerance we all knew was there. The Tea Party at its most vocal never exhibited such vile, crass, bullying behavior.
There is coming a new era of pride in our military, support for our law enforcement and greater economic opportunity for all people. Let’s get on with it.
J.D. Mackey
Lexington
