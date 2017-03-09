Stand up, citizens

As citizens of this state and country, we should all be horrified at what is transpiring in government.
The administration in Frankfort has made every effort to acquire more power, reduce wages, reduce collective bargaining power, decrease access to insurance and increase the tax burden on the shrinking middle class and, worse yet, on the increasing lower class. This administration has suggested that environmental and human health regulations, installed to protect us from burning rivers or smoggy air, should be removed to benefit CEOs of fossil fuel companies and other big businesses. More money for CEOs, pollution for the common man.
Washington politicians are using their power to threaten businesses, build a useless wall, reduce protections to human and environmental health, taunt world leaders, threaten another war, increase the amount of mineral mining and resource extraction from national parks and other public lands, further impair our public schools, and much more. This administration will do significant long-term damage to the middle class.
As citizens, we should push for fiscal responsibility, resource conservation, human and environmental health protections, equal rights, respect for others, living wages and adherence to the Constitution.
For our country, conservatives and liberals must stand up against unconstitutional, un-American and immoral actions.
Tim Joice
Louisville
