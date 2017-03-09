McConnell, Paul ignored constituents’ calls on DeVos nomination

I worked the phones and emails every day when Betsy DeVos was up for secretary of education. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s phones quit working after a week so I sent emails. I left messages on Sen. Rand Paul’s answering machine and sent emails and sometimes spoke with people. Both senators responded with robo-emails that did not address my questions or points. I knew McConnell would never stand up for Kentucky, much less her children. I thought there was an outside chance Paul would, but no, he was also a major disappointment
I watched the hearings and heard DeVos’ deplorably unsatisfactory responses. I have lived in Kentucky for most of my life, and I expect my senators and representatives to listen and pay attention to the large number of us who consistently made contact with them and to stand up for the best ideas and policies that will benefit Kentucky.
DeVos’ confirmation is a slap in the face to students and educators in this state and a backhand to all those who implored McConnell and Paul to stand up for students.
I am never going to stop. I will vote and I will make every attempt to be heard by those who are in Washington until they listen.
Denise Combs
Hazard
Comments