Start now to replace McConnell

We need to start grooming Sen. Mitch McConnell’s next opponent now. He should be most vulnerable in 2020: post-Trump if the DNC/congressional representatives play it right.
If he retires, we need to be ready to defeat his replacement, most likely U.S. Rep. Andy Barr. We need someone younger, known in their district, not anti-coal but pro- green energy and focused on bringing those jobs to Eastern Kentucky. Someone not anti-gun but for registration/screening. A progressive moderate Democrat.
And, if the Republicans start hitting Medicaid, drug treatment programs, even the Affordable Care Act, this potential candidate needs to start writing reasonable, common-sense essays in Kentucky’s newspapers now. If coal jobs do not return, the potential candidate needs to start pointing that out. That person needs to start making a name for himself/herself.
We need to start now.
Laura Joans
Nicholasville
Comments