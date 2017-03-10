Don’t refuse ‘wretched refuse’

In 1883, a shy young woman, the daughter of a Russian Jewish immigrant, penned a poem that would be inscribed on the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor.
This ray of hope has beckoned refugees from the world over for 130 years – until now. With the stroke of a pen, our illustrious leader has put an end to the hopes and dreams of millions who long to be a part of this great land of the free.
My hope is that in the coming days, more thoughtful minds will rescind this order and that the will of most generous and fearless Americans will prevail.
As has been repeated often in recent days, we are a nation of immigrants, and I believe most Americans would like to continue that tradition.
Ed Cunningham
Danville
