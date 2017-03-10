Abolish Electoral College

In regard to the Feb. 17 letter about the Electoral College, it seems ridiculous to correlate the skewed election results with the larger number of counties and covered square miles encompassing the minority of people who voted for Donald Trump.
With increased access to information and the voting booth, physical territory has nothing to do with elections any more. Individuals vote; square miles don’t.
I know there are many places inhabited only by critters, but there are areas of Kentucky where real people who voted for Hillary Clinton reside. Not one single electoral delegate stood for these voters, including those in the two most populous of 120 Kentucky counties who chose the candidate who won the plurality of votes in the United States.
These folks, myself included, were not represented in any way by the Kentucky’s electoral vote. My individual vote did not count for squat, even though my candidate got the overall plurality vote in the nation.
The Electoral College, in today’s world, is unfair to individuals who have the right to have their vote counted, and I support its abolition.
Phyllis O’Dell
Lexington
