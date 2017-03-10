Letters to the Editor

March 10, 2017 5:27 PM

Obama years hurt so good

A recent letter writer writer advises liberals to “suffer like we did for eight years.”

Although I suspect President Donald Trump’s time in office will be shorter than that, I will be happy to endure it if the pain Trump inflicts on the nation compares in any way to that President Barack Obama caused: a near trebling of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, 82 straight months of private-sector job growth, a decline in the unemployment rate from 10 percent to 4.7 percent, 20 million additional adults with health insurance with a slower rate in the increase in premiums than under his predecessor, a cut in the deficit of $800 billion (taking it from 9.8 percent of GDP to 3.2 percent), and a 28 percent increase in exports.

By contrast, Trump’s main achievement to date seems to have been to revitalize the career of actor Alec Baldwin.

Jonathan Edwards

Lexington

