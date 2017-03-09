Stan Lee should get out more

While debating House Bill 128, Rep. Stan Lee said, “This country, whether some people want to believe it or not, wasn’t founded as a Muslim nation, wasn’t founded as a Hindu nation, wasn’t founded as a Hari Krishna nation. It was founded as a Christian nation.”
Our elected officials take an oath to defend the Constitution, including the First Amendment giving freedom of religion. Our Founding Fathers and country have defended the right to practice all religions. Lee represents the 45th District, which is a diverse group of cultures and faiths. Lee needs to get out and meet his constituents and learn to embrace diversity. If Kentucky is going to teach history and faith, it should include all faiths.
We live in a global society. All of us would benefit from improving our knowledge of different cultures and faiths to unite our neighborhoods, state and country.
Pam Sigler
Lexington
