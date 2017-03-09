Biztown a big achievement

Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass, one of Lexington 's most inspiring programs for young people to learn about business and our free enterprise system, opened a $2.3 million dollar facility on Tuesday. Called JA BizTown and located in a converted school on Spur Rd, it’s so impressive, offering real-life replicas of various types of businesses such as banks, fast food, retail, as well as a city hall, wellness center and other local storefronts.
At an early age students will discover the real-life opportunities available in free enterprise and learn how to operate a business, from making sales, marketing, keeping books and paying taxes to operations of each business.
Junior Achievement is a very successful national program that operates privately through local charity. Our local chapter this year will bring its school program to 22,000 students in K-12 throughout Central Kentucky with the classes being taught by local volunteer businessmen and women.
A special recognition needs to go to Lynn Hudgins, president of Junior Achievement of the Bluegrass, who has led Junior Achievement for 19 years and worked tirelessly the last five years to raise $2.5 million from the Lexington business community to pioneer one of the nation’s early developments of JA BizTown. Applause to one our best community leaders and Junior Achievement.
John Y. Brown Jr.
Lexington
