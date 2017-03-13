GOP plan: paying more for less

Like most Republican members of Congress, Rep. Andy Barr is a vocal opponent of the Affordable Care Act. But the Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act is not pretty.
People who got benefits through Kynect or the federal ACA exchange will be paying more for less for years. Scores of older, disabled and poor people will lose coverage altogether, increasing the burden of disease and illness on Kentucky communities.
The plan includes health savings accounts, which Barr strongly supports, but does nothing to control the spiraling costs of health care.
Where are already-struggling families supposed to find the money to save in those health care accounts? While the repeal may cut taxes for the wealthiest Americans — most of whom don’t live in Kentucky — it will do little to help the average, hard-working Kentuckian.
Just who is Barr working for?
Mark Swanson
Lexington
