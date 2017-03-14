New law allowing heavier trucks misguided

Proponents of the new law allowing more overweight trucks in Kentucky need to take college courses in physics. One person has said that having fewer, but overweight, trucks on the roads will be better than having more trucks of safer weights. He and his cohorts are putting money over lives, including those of his family’s.
At least the trucker jobs that will be lost can be made up for by retraining laid-off drivers to work as EMTs, other medical personnel and morticians, as the experience of Eastern Kentucky, after Gov. Paul Patton and the legislature allowed coal trucks to haul overloaded in that region, spreads across the commonwealth.
People don’t want to be threatened by dangerous trucks. Why our state government spends millions of dollars on so-called homeland security while happily allowing our families to be put at such risk on the highways is beyond my understanding.
Roy Crawford
Whitesburg
