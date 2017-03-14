Charters will aid Ky. economy

What issue facing Kentucky has the support of President Donald Trump, President Barack Obama, African-American ministers in urban areas and the state’s business leaders?
Charter schools. As one of only seven states without the ability to provide educational opportunities through charter schools, Kentucky is at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to providing quality education for our children.
The Kentucky Chamber believes all children deserve the opportunity to go to a school that challenges them and prepares them for the future. A family’s income or zip code should not force their children to attend a failing school.
The passage of House Bill 520 will help make sure that doesn’t happen.
The educational opportunities offered by charter schools will help address the achievement gaps that continue to plague Kentucky’s education system. Charter schools are public schools designed to provide tuition-free education choices to parents and students, liberating teachers and administrators from red tape but requiring high accountability in return.
A strong education system is a priority of the business community, and allowing charter schools is an important step to take for Kentucky to develop a workforce that can be competitive in a global economy.
Dave Adkisson
President & CEO
Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
Comments