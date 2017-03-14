Better educational reforms than charter schools

World-renown educational researcher John Hattie ranks charter schools as the 107th most effective way to improve student learning in his widely respected book, “Visible Learning.” Yes, that is correct, there are at least 106 other strategies that research has shown have a much greater effect on student learning than charter schools.
Educational research is clear and indisputable regarding charter schools: They simply do not work to the benefit of all students in all schools. Several states have already started abandoning charter schools as a tool to improve student learning.
Hattie’s educational research and that of others does tell us what works to benefit all students. A rigorous curriculum taught by highly qualified teachers who use engaging instructional strategies while encouraging students to reflect on their own learning in a well-managed classroom works for all students in every school. Disadvantaged, disabled and minority students, typically the populations of students that educationally underperform, all benefit.
Our students cannot be subjected to the 107th most effective school improvement strategy. They deserve our best, not our 107th best. Let’s put our precious energy, resources and time to work on modern, research-based practices that will benefit all of our students. We have no time to waste.
Mike Hogg
Superintendent
Berea Independent School District
