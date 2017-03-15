Media too easily distracted

The news media are being distracted again. This time it is the “bright, shiny object” of President Donald Trump’s many character flaws.
His hyper-sensitivity to what he perceives as attacks on his assets — the size of crowds at his inauguration, his net-worth, etc. — are relatively minor points. There are major problems with our economy and politics.
A block of people who were unemployed or underemployed thought he was their best choice, and they elected him.
Maybe the media know better. Maybe there are just too many of media employees and they have to find something interesting to fill quotas so they write about important, but ultimately irrelevant, issues. But maybe something truly major is happening, and they just don’t know it yet. Whatever.
The rest of us need clear articles on what he is doing about the real problems in the economy and politics.
Jack W. Morris
Stamping Ground
