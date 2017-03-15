Animal abusers welcome?

A Feb. 10 letter voiced the writer’s anger and dismay in regard to the practice of having sex with animals. He was addressing House Bill 143, which would ban sexual assault on pets but would not address sex with other animals, partly because that might antagonize hunters, farmers and the Kentucky Farm Bureau.
The bill did not even get a hearing in committee. I wholeheartedly agree with the writer’s anger, but you and I must remember where we live.
For years, the Animal Legal Defense Fund has ranked Kentucky as one of the worst five states in regard to animal protection. That organization says Kentucky is the best state in which to be an abuser of animals.
Over the years, I have done everything within my power to fight the uncaring authorities in this state, and I intend to keep fighting for the innocent animals here.
So don’t let them beat you down; keep fighting for those that literally have no voice.
Also, doesn’t what was omitted from the bill make you wonder about hunters, farmers and Farm Bureau members?
Jack H. Taylor
Lexington
