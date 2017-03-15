Worrisome political tone

The news of late has displayed a discouragingly negative tone. There were always those with intractable views. Yet there was also an acceptance of the gentle sway between progressive and conservative eras. It was like winning or losing a game, shaking hands and meeting tomorrow for a rematch.
I fear that larger portions of the population are becoming increasingly disenchanted with those they once considered countrymen. It’s no longer just a difference of political opinion, but good versus evil. That those with different views or life experiences are not “us” but instead are “them” and should be disregarded, marginalized or even suppressed.
Of course America has seen far worse than this, we should feel confident that this situation is no big deal.
But then I see this very strange man whom we have selected as president. From him comes a never-ending string of illogical, inconsistent statements overflowing with extreme assertions. He emanates a tone of irreconcilable aggression, dominance and exclusion against those who disagree. According to him, the sky is falling and only his Atlas-like persona can save it.
Politics is tough and spin is unavoidable, but must it be this condemnatory and vainglorious?
John Vance
Lexington
