Trump’s Putin folly

One has to wonder if President John Kennedy in 1960 had the same admiration for Nikita Khrushchev of the former Soviet Union as President Donald Trump shows for Russian President Vladimir Putin today, would Kennedy have been elected our 35th president?
Not only would Kennedy not have been elected, he would have no doubt had to endure, throughout his life, the wrath of the American people who vehemently distrusted the Soviet Union.
But for those of us who lived through the Cold War, that was then, this is now. Such is the folly of a Trump presidency. He worries more about media coverage than the threat from a former KGB agent who is every bit as ruthless as Khrushchev was. Thankfully, America had Kennedy then.
Bob Sutton
Springfield
Comments