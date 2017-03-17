How’s my driving? 1-800-POTUS

I am embarrassed by the lack of response from the elected leaders of Kentucky regarding the military convoy outside of Louisville openly displaying a flag supporting President Donald Trump.
On February 1, an article in the Herald-Leader described how videos on the internet showed a military convoy flying a Trump campaign flag. The article quoted Department of Defense spokesman Major Davis: “They are Humvees, but there’s no unit designator on there. In the Army, if we go out, we have our vehicles identified.”
On February 3, a follow-up article said the military convoy was active military East Coast Navy SEALS and that this information was researched by people on Reddit who found out that the information provided by Davis was false.
I commend members of the military and support them during military exercises and when they come home. However, I am embarrassed by the lack of response from the elected leaders of Kentucky in that Navy Seals, whose training was paid for by the American taxpayers, are losing sight of who they serve: the American public. Military personnel take an oath to defend the Constitution, not the president.
David Sacks
Lexington
