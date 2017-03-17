Bevin wrongheaded

Gov. Matt Bevin has expressed an oddball utilitarianism, claiming state college funding should give a "return on investment."
Each person’s family and society invest $250,000 to $300,000 by the time a student turns 18. If four young adults die from gunshot, car wreck or overdose, society has lost more than $1 million.
If either parent of unwanted pregnancies is a psychopath, sociopath, rapist, child abuser or neglector, pedophile or drug addict or has a genetic defect, is acutely mentally ill or challenged, the four abortions could save society millions more in maintenance or medical or prison expenses. The idea that all people can be good parents is delusional.
Shrill right-to-lifers set up human life as the sacrament of their idolatry. Human life is not an end in itself, as the example of Jewish, Christian and Muslim martyrs clearly shows.
Bevin’s death panels may try to grab French majors and "useless feeders" to save a dollar.
Allen T. Kelley
Lexington
