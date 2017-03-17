Pett cartoon appalling

Joel Pett’s Feb. 12 cartoon concerning child abuse was appalling. He was saying that children should be aborted so they won’t be abused after they are born. Using abortion to reduce child abuse is insanity.
The Herald-Leader consistently champions abortion using the catchphrase “women’s reproductive rights.” Championing “women’s rights” is a cheap way to avoid addressing its real objective: abortion on demand. The Herald-Leaders needs the courage to address the issue directly by clearly spelling out what abortion is. Here is a start.
Abortion is a surgical procedure designed to kill and remove from the womb a human infant before it is fully developed, carried to term and birthed. The infant killed is human. It is created from a human egg and a human sperm. It is alive. Its cells are dividing, its organs are forming and its body is growing. Abortion kills it.
Kentucky should be focusing on giving birth to healthy children and rebuilding the state’s child care agencies so that they help children instead of abusing or neglecting the children in their care. And the Herald-Leader should look at its own attitude toward children and abortion.
Ted Smith
Park Hills
Comments