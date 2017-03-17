Simplistic solution

Kentucky’s U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Vanceburg, has yet to provide adequate justification for a bill he seems so proud of, at least on his web page. The fact that he defends his bill abolishing the U.S. Department of Education by suggesting that K-12 education should be left to the states is fine, if it wasn’t for the fact that only a small portion of the Department of Education budget goes to K-12, so what else does he have to say?
His website suggests he thinks this is good legislation, or maybe it is mere posturing, which happens in politics. Either way, what does it say about him? He either has overly simplistic and unclear ideas or he is a pawn. Whichever the answer, his bill is ridiculous, and he must be held accountable.
Kyle Fitzpatrick
Mountain View, Calif.
