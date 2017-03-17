Protect free press

Why don’t our U.S. senators spend more time in town hall meetings in Kentucky? Why is access to our elected senators made difficult and even expensive?
The phone lines are busy and the mail box is full because there is so much concern. So many constituents want to be heard and not just counted on Election Day. Let’s bypass smaller issues like health care. Let’s focus on democracy and the Constitution as amended.
President Donald Trump seems to be getting support along party lines. What are we to do about dissenters? What are we to do about a free press? During the campaign, Trump said about opposing views expressed that he and his movement would “put a stop to it.”
And now that he holds the most powerful office in the world, he says the media is an enemy of the American people.
I ask Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul to publicly defend or disavow Trump’s statement.
Jamie Kirven
Louisville
