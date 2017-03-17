End sports-show jabber

Unfortunately, basketball-game commentators have become just that — commentators rather than play-by-play announcers.
Network television needs to change this mindset and have game talent concentrate on announcing the game (who scores, who fouls, substitutions, etc.) rather than giving their views on topics other than the actual contest. Dick Vitale is a motor mouth who has grown tiresome and annoying.
These individuals ignore what is happening on court to give their view on topics of no consequence. If they’re going to continue such practices, why do we need them? And who cares what they think?
Ed Ford
Richmond
