Resurrecting tobacco next?

At last we have a leader in the White House who is going to restore our fundamental freedoms and allow us to harm ourselves without governmental interference.
Health care reform is slated to kill the tax on tanning beds, allowing teens to get the skin cancers that are our right to acquire. Remember the good old days with those beach movies?
Photos of President Donald Trump during his campaign looked suspiciously like he used a tanning bed since he had those white rings around his eyes in a tanned face. He must know that the right to tan is a fundamental right under our Constitution.
I know that Trump’s promise to relace the Earth with high seam coal is a stretch, but he certainly could restore tobacco with far less effort. Remember the good old days and that wonderful haze of cigarette smoke in public meetings, restaurants, etc.?
Where are Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul now that we really need them to bring tobacco back to our farms? Certainly some of those absurd federal regulations intended to “protect” us need to be axed.
Remember Love Canal, the thick smog we used to enjoy, the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland on fire, industrial polluters exercising their right to poison wells with chemicals?
Can Trump deliver for Kentucky?
Sally Wasielewski
Lexington
