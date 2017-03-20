Pence up soon

With alternative President Donald Trump protests happening worldwide, a radio station looking for a whacky and fun promotion should have a contest that would trend all over the country.
The person who guesses how many days Trump will be president wins a trip to Sweden to investigate Trump’s alternative facts claim, and a free meet-and-greet with Benny, Frida, Agnatha and Bjorn after an Abba concert. The Associated Press will pick up the story so it will be in papers all over the country. It might even be featured as a quirky last story of a network newscast.
Find a good Trump impersonator. Get lookalikes for Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Press Secretary Sean Spicer, former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, architect of the insanity Steve Bannon and the rest of the gang. You could even have Trump tag-a-longs and formerly respected politicians Rudolph Giuliani and Chris Christie involved.
The White House has never been so much fun. If it were a sitcom, it would be the No. 1 show of all time. It’d be even funnier if the stakes weren’t so high.
Congratulations to Vice President Mike Pence on his impending presidency.
James Juett
Ashland
