People are watching Trump

With a president as polarizing and attention-grabbing as Donald Trump, there are now more people involved in the political process than ever. I have noticed a resurgence of involvement in my community, and I can only imagine that the same goes for cities across the nation. It is important for our politicians, particularly Sen. Mitch McConnell, to know that every day more people are watching their actions and commenting on them.
Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Calif., was quoted in a recent article as saying, “as we have seen with previous administrations, executive orders are not the way to resolve ongoing problems.” Immigration is one of our nation’s largest ongoing problems, and yet we are relying on a band-aid fix. We need to move on from simply watching and commenting, and make it clear that we are looking for effective, bipartisan and compassionate immigration reform that not only accounts for current Americans but also factors in future Americans.
Connor Wall
Covington
Comments