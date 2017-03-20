Flynn just the fall guy

News about Mike Flynn talking to Russia about lifting sanctions against that country reminded me of Oliver North, the fall guy for President Ronald Reagan and Vice President George H.W. Bush, when they were caught selling arms to the Contras in Nicaragua.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence knew about Flynn’s communication with the Russians near the end of December, yet claim nothing was ever said about lifting sanctions. Trump said before and after his inauguration that he respected Vladimir Putin, that Putin is a smart guy the U.S. needs to work with.
In weeks, Trump has caused more chaos than any president. He screams “drain the swamp” while filling the swamp with Wall Street billionaires and business associates. Americans need to open our eyes and see the damage Trump is doing to our country.
Pete Herrera
Van Lear
