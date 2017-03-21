Stand with our Muslim neighbors

I had never visited a mosque until March 4. I spent several hours at the Masjid Balil Mosque, down the street from my house, visiting, learning, sharing food and hugs, making connections with many wonderful neighbors.
While there, as the afternoon prayer time approached, I bowed my head in prayer too. What a powerful moment, knowing that at that exact same moment, millions of others all over the world were in prayer also. I’m in tears learning that someone would threaten my new friends, where they too worship our God of peace and love.
I will stand with my brothers and sisters and do what I can to show love and dispel this hatred. Love must win.
Diane Cahill
Lexington
Comments