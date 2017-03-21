Trump doing job he promised to do

The American people voted to send Donald Trump to the White House to do his job for us.
We sent him there to build the wall and to impose the travel ban. Our borders should not be open to pagan religions that want to murder the American people and that hate Israel. If your religion has hate for Israel or anyone for that matter, then your religion is not of God, for God is love. If you do not love our nation and our people, then stay out of our nation.
We sent him there to stop the foolishness that has been going on in our nation for too long. We sent him there to stand up against the lying news media. We sent him there to stop the politically correct stupidity. Either you are right or you are wrong. Either you tell the truth or you are a liar.
Donald Wallen
Lebrun
Comments